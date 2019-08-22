As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stock Value Declined, Holder Cabot-Wellington Decreased Stake by $1.69 Million; Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Market Valuation Rose While State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Trimmed by $37.17 Million Its Position

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 9.80M shares traded or 31.74% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 92.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 417,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 33,596 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 451,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $103.15. About 856,120 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.71 million for 13.58 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. BEST RHYS J had bought 7,500 shares worth $122,303. $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares were bought by DELANEY PETER B.

