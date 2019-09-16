As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Market Valuation Declined, Heartland Advisors Cut Its Stake; Pittenger & Anderson Position in Cerner (CERN) Has Decreased as Stock Rose

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 65,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 450 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33,000, down from 65,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $67.85. About 1.27M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 93.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 169,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 11,183 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $257,000, down from 181,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 7.41M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 8,300 shares to 18,549 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CERN vs. TRHC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Consider Cerner (CERN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Stocks These Socially Responsible Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: LEG, VZ, CERN – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner (CERN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 68,005 shares. Lincoln Ltd Liability Company reported 4,660 shares. 19,288 are held by Shell Asset Management. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 0.1% or 2,513 shares. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Bank has 0.28% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Motco holds 0% or 76 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Bokf Na owns 40,094 shares. Scott And Selber stated it has 33,300 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. 325 are held by Kings Point Capital Management. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Credit Agricole S A holds 113,020 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors owns 0.41% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 20,000 shares. Redmond Asset Limited Company has 1.14% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Confluence Investment Llc owns 449,640 shares.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.85 million for 28.75 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 54,369 shares to 270,307 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52M for 15.68 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia accumulated 0% or 1,252 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 212 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.12% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 2.31M shares. Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 693,161 shares. Sun Life Inc has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 1,140 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 0.03% or 3.85M shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.17% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 50,304 are owned by Evercore Wealth Lc. Advisory Rech holds 0.41% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 904,423 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Limited reported 16,500 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 725,143 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). First Personal Fincl Service accumulated 28 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% stake.