As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Holding; Pfizer Com (PFE) Stock Value Declined While Waters Parkerson & Company Cut Its Stake

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 35,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 14.96M shares traded or 116.57% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 10,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 408,108 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.33 million, down from 418,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 42.76 million shares traded or 72.56% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE OF XELJANZ; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline last week quit the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, endangering an auction the U.S. drugmaker hoped would bring in as much as $20 billion; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 27/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 01/05/2018 – PFE: TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN WILL PLAY ROLE IN CANCER TREATMENTS; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care; 10/04/2018 – I think that reviewing architectural drawings has to be universally popular — I love it. $PFE’s new digs

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $412.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 8,505 shares to 5,990 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 19,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,318 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta reported 256,892 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Quantbot Technology Lp reported 8,241 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 298,030 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 4,356 shares. American Century invested in 272,326 shares. Bokf Na holds 52,264 shares. Pnc Services Grp owns 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 109,645 shares. Sailingstone Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% or 493,825 shares. Cambiar Limited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Mengis Incorporated stated it has 117,553 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Franklin invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Exane Derivatives holds 40,887 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $173,524 activity.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH) by 8,950 shares to 97,075 shares, valued at $12.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tower Semiconductorf (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 19,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 627,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).