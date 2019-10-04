As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stock Declined, Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Lifted by $446,600 Its Holding; Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Trimmed Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) as Share Price Rose

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 68.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 50,101 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, up from 29,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 2.90 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 66.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 116,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 58,824 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, down from 175,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $55.35. About 2.29 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 264,371 shares to 270,648 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 14,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Viewray Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0.21% or 950,821 shares. Winfield Associates invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Livingston Gp Asset Co (Operating As Southport Management) owns 31,735 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cap Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 19,658 shares. Oakbrook Ltd stated it has 740,466 shares. Wendell David Associate holds 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 6,807 shares. Texas-based Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Highland Cap Mngmt holds 151,071 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Alyeska Gp Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Norinchukin Financial Bank The has invested 0.21% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Beaumont Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 10,812 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13 million for 22.32 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MondelÄ“z International to Acquire Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q1 Results Nasdaq:MDLZ – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q2 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mondelez International +4% after organic sales impress – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. 7,500 shares were bought by BEST RHYS J, worth $122,303. On Tuesday, July 30 DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 9,000 shares.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,900 shares to 17,440 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,555 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (NYSE:AIT).

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Antero Resources: Let’s Get The Cost Discussion Right – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There An Opportunity With Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) 36% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 45,022 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2.17M were reported by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Cambrian Partnership has 4.36% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bb&T Limited Liability Company has 129,741 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 254,756 are held by Voya Mngmt Ltd. Group reported 168,166 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors Incorporated owns 102,715 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 19,311 were accumulated by Cipher L P. The Massachusetts-based S&Co has invested 0.16% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Mufg Americas Holdg Corp accumulated 0% or 656 shares. Numerixs Tech stated it has 0.08% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Mirae Asset Invests accumulated 60,465 shares. Allstate Corp has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 255,219 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.