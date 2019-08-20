As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shares Declined, Sir Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake by $17.32 Million; Old National Bancorp Has Lowered Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 55.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 5,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 4,583 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $334,000, down from 10,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.61. About 721,842 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 1614.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 666,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 707,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.46M, up from 41,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 4.56 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement System holds 0.04% or 80,358 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv reported 0.06% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 177,746 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 967,951 are owned by Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr holds 0.01% or 28,628 shares in its portfolio. Bridgewater LP reported 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Arosa Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 1.29% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 29,801 shares stake. Daiwa Group has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Fund Management Sa accumulated 126,928 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 8,103 shares. 116,127 were accumulated by Hgk Asset Mgmt. Tortoise Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.12% or 755,375 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 1.44 million shares.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 78,742 shares to 164,729 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 109,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,800 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares were bought by BEST RHYS J. 9,000 shares were bought by DELANEY PETER B, worth $173,524.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Cabot Oil & Gas Stock Is Slumping Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 7,655 shares to 24,910 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 3,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.76 million for 14.93 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Yorktown Mngmt & Rech has 0.09% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 4,000 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.44% or 8,300 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc reported 35,700 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Com has 94,265 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 13,077 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Hanson Mcclain reported 32 shares stake. Dubuque Retail Bank And Tru Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 170 shares. 240 were accumulated by Optimum Advisors. 240 were accumulated by Motco. Loews, New York-based fund reported 3,900 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 31,728 shares. State Bank Of America De accumulated 1.07M shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omnicom -2.7% as forex hits Q2 revenues – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BMO cuts Omnicom to Neutral after run – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.