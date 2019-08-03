As Cabot Oil & Gas Com (COG) Market Value Declined, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Boosted by $5.08 Million Its Stake; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by $414,900 as Market Value Declined

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 54.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 9,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 7,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $351,000, down from 16,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 2.89 million shares traded or 32.87% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (COG) by 237.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 195,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 277,845 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 82,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 12.78M shares traded or 89.03% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 07/26/2019: E,EQT,COG – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Express, Apple, Applied Materials, Best Buy, Crowdstrike, F5 Networks, NetApp, Verizon and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.06% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 31,159 shares. Riggs Asset Managment has 3.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct invested in 976,977 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 1,639 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru Com holds 742,138 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. First Republic owns 24,867 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca owns 3.52M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 6.01 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Us Bankshares De reported 795,216 shares. 267,666 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of holds 0% or 1,088 shares in its portfolio. Dodge And Cox, California-based fund reported 8,300 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 179,242 shares.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newpark Res Inc Com Par $.01Ne (NYSE:NR) by 86,365 shares to 549,020 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesbanco Inc Com (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 71,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,198 shares, and cut its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP Pfd S.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.87M for 9.76 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $526.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,442 shares to 54,470 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Zions Bancorp (ZION) Misses Q2 EPS by 11c – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/23/2019: THFF,BRO,ZION – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Consider Zions (ZION) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Zions Bancorp – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $391,888 activity. BLACKFORD DAVID E sold $107,927 worth of stock. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $24,756 was made by SHIREY TERRY ALAN on Wednesday, February 13. ALEXANDER BRUCE K sold $259,205 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar invested in 0.07% or 61,364 shares. New York-based Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has invested 0.08% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Natl Pension Serv invested in 0% or 8,652 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.02% or 861,276 shares. 468 are owned by Trust Company Of Vermont. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 32,951 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital & Equity Incorporated. Ionic Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,896 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 2.38 million were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Csat Inv Advisory LP invested 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Basswood Management Ltd invested in 203,924 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Com owns 227,071 shares. Alps owns 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 23,098 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 31,959 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 156 shares.