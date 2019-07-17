As Cabot Oil Gas Cl A (COG) Stock Rose, Us Bancorp De Boosted Stake by $841,360; North Star Asset Management Increases Stake in Equifax (EFX)

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Equifax (EFX) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 4,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,727 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.48M, up from 109,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Equifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $137.42. About 306,911 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 11/04/2018 – A New Challenger to Equifax’s Employee Verification Service; 20/03/2018 – J.D. Byrider Applies Equifax Ignite™, Increases Auto Buyer Approvals by 10 Percent; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX INC QTRLY SHR $0.75; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mi; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 02/05/2018 – Equifax at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – BEGOR RESIGNS FROM FICO BOARD DUE TO BEING NAMED AS EQUIFAX CEO; 14/03/2018 – SEC accuses ex-Equifax executive of insider trading; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia sues Equifax over data breach; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Cabot Oil Gas Corp Cl A (COG) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 32,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 795,216 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76M, up from 762,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Cabot Oil Gas Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 3.83 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). M&T State Bank Corp holds 0% or 23,009 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Rech has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Brown Advisory owns 36,598 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 39,350 are held by Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas. Princeton Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 121,735 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 21,384 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 64,417 shares. Tortoise Inv Lc reported 1,165 shares stake. Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 527,419 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Ameritas stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 195,300 were reported by Castleark Limited Liability. Centre Asset Ltd Liability invested in 301,790 shares. Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). The New Jersey-based Palisade Cap Limited Liability Company Nj has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cabot Oil & Gas: It’s About Time – Seeking Alpha” on October 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas little changed after mixed Q4 report – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fracking revolution a ‘disaster’ for investors, says former EQT boss – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas Is Surprisingly Profitable – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cabot Oil & Gas, Uxin, and Scholar Rock Holding Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 28, 2018.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Etracs Alerian Mlp Index E (AMU) by 38,504 shares to 5,765 shares, valued at $92,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 153,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 932,002 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Mid Cap Etf (SCHM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin State Bank The invested in 0.03% or 22,910 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 9,100 shares. 6,660 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia invested in 223 shares or 0% of the stock. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.17% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 157,472 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Of Vermont invested in 0% or 215 shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv reported 155,489 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 2,350 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Olstein Cap Mngmt LP invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 29,579 were accumulated by Victory Capital. First Republic holds 0% or 2,387 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 2,350 shares.