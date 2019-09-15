As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stock Price Declined, Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding; Excalibur Management Stake in Apple (AAPL) Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 157,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 11.28M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $258.94M, down from 11.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 7.41M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 1,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,229 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81 million, down from 21,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76 million shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple’s $100bn share buyback plan; 16/04/2018 – Fudzilla: Apple won’t do 5G in 2019; 01/05/2018 – Expectations could hardly be lower for Apple’s earnings today; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 13/05/2018 – ‘Groundhog Day’ for Apple and Samsung as patents case back in court; 10/05/2018 – Irish Times Business: BREAKING: Apple scraps plan for €850 million data centre in Athenry; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27 event focused on education; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 14/05/2018 – Tim Cook Opens a New Front in Apple-Facebook Battle — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn in R&D as Apple and Google close in

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple denies Goldman’s TV+ claims – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stadion Money Mgmt Lc accumulated 3,766 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.4% or 109,522 shares in its portfolio. Broderick Brian C has 3.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,972 shares. Glenview Natl Bank Trust Dept holds 75,521 shares or 6.21% of its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc Ma accumulated 17,798 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Nomura Inc invested 0.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 1.34 million shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Farmers Savings Bank reported 18,517 shares. Boston Standard Wealth Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Edgar Lomax Va owns 1.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 129,908 shares. Cutler Cap Limited Liability owns 6,150 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 2.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mondrian Prtn Ltd holds 1.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 305,284 shares. Moreover, Van Eck has 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51B and $404.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 1.35 million shares to 2.96 million shares, valued at $20.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52M for 15.68 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. 9,000 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares with value of $173,524 were bought by DELANEY PETER B. $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares were bought by BEST RHYS J.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.