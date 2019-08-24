As Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (COG) Valuation Declined, Augustine Asset Management Raised by $1.24 Million Its Position; Dlh Hldgs (DLHC) Holder Polar Securities Decreased Its Stake

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Dlh Hldgs Corp (DLHC) by 28.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 250,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.81% . The institutional investor held 621,874 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, down from 871,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Dlh Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.56M market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 23,974 shares traded or 14.18% up from the average. DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) has declined 12.73% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DLHC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ DLH Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLHC); 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q Rev $34.4M; 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q EPS 10c; 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS AS AMENDED, MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS MAY 1, 2021; 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS ON MAY 10, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 2, 2016 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 DLH Holdings Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (COG) by 92.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 47,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 99,869 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 51,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 6.92 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 108,400 shares to 290,752 shares, valued at $18.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenzing Acquisition Corp by 194,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $173,524 was bought by DELANEY PETER B. DINGES DAN O bought $326,723 worth of stock.

