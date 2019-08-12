As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Valuation Declined, Northcoast Asset Management Increased by $824,174 Its Position; Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Shareholder Granahan Investment Management Upped Position by $2.72 Million as Valuation Rose

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 155.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 31,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 52,055 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 20,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.37. About 5.70 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 50,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The hedge fund held 402,871 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.07 million, up from 352,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 255,359 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 2% Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 16/04/2018 – NEXTDC: UNISUPER AGREED TO TAKE-UP A$150M CORNERSTONE PLACEMENT; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC – ADDITION OF ELISA STEELE AS COMPANY’S FIRST INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR; 17/04/2018 – Cornerstone Capital Group Publishes Report on Impact Investing Essentials; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: FCC Partially Grants Cornerstone SMR Petition for Reconsideration; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Elisa Steele, Richard Haddrill and Marcus Ryu Nominated to Board; 11/03/2018 – Japan’s Nippon Life Is ‘Cornerstone’ DWS Group Investor With 5% Stake; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,558 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.31% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 76,899 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Services Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 40 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 31,283 shares. New Jersey-based Palisade Cap Limited Liability Corp Nj has invested 0.8% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). State Street stated it has 0.01% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Moody Commercial Bank Division holds 112 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 85,439 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 6,490 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Com owns 6,129 shares. Moreover, Principal Inc has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt reported 0.05% stake.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) by 21,589 shares to 261,109 shares, valued at $9.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 33,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,041 shares, and cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $173,524 activity.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Canada Index (EWC) by 39,759 shares to 628,539 shares, valued at $17.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 17,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,290 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP).