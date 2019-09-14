As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Decreased by $315,700 Its Stake; Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Holding Has Raised by Mackay Shields Llc

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 14,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 107,385 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47M, down from 121,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 6.14 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 232.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 37,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 53,231 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, up from 15,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 821,621 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $394.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,802 shares to 14,873 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. On Thursday, August 15 the insider BEST RHYS J bought $122,303. 9,000 shares valued at $173,524 were bought by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 1,893 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cibc Markets Inc invested in 30,184 shares. Advsr Asset Management, a Colorado-based fund reported 16,501 shares. Cornerstone owns 536 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 14,200 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Legal And General Gru Inc Plc holds 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 2.85M shares. Natixis reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 200,316 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 254,756 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vident Inv Advisory Lc holds 0.05% or 25,253 shares. World Invsts holds 0.15% or 27.78M shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 89,401 shares. Bessemer Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 91,537 shares.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52M for 15.68 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 5.05M shares to 214,728 shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 18,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,479 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.54, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ATRA shares while 17 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 47.93 million shares or 2.44% more from 46.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,000 were accumulated by Birchview Cap Limited Partnership. Bridger Limited Liability Company invested 2.71% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 22,425 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn invested in 0% or 102,029 shares. Federated Pa holds 1.03M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate holds 20,457 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp accumulated 0% or 2.32 million shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Swiss Bancorporation holds 77,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 258,468 were reported by Ameriprise. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 43,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management owns 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 452 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 291,239 shares. Baupost Group Ma holds 1.27% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 7.00M shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 199,195 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $39,000 activity.