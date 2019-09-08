As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Shares Declined, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosted Position; As Travelers Companies (TRV) Share Value Rose, Pathstone Family Office Raised Holding by $625,328

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 1094.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 4,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 5,018 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $686,000, up from 420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $152.84. About 1.28 million shares traded or 7.29% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Cho; 23/03/2018 – Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Event in Mississippi to Help Small Businesses Tackle Cyber Risks; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF…; 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 22/03/2018 – Travelers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 10/05/2018 – Travel Startup 43km Gives Travelers an Easier Way to Book Personalized Tours; 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 325.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 63,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 83,035 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 19,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 5.49 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 61,707 shares to 57,984 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 28,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,530 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Partners owns 8,103 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 37,498 shares. 45 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc. Boston stated it has 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Prudential Fincl reported 400,589 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Farmers & Merchants Invs Incorporated has 198 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Aviva Public Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Amer Century Incorporated reported 272,326 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Stephens Ar owns 7,320 shares. Of Vermont holds 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 252 shares. Arcadia Corporation Mi owns 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 1,000 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust invested in 0.04% or 9,876 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. $173,524 worth of stock was bought by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30. BEST RHYS J bought $122,303 worth of stock.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 107,224 shares to 20,776 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 306,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,313 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).