As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Market Value Rose, Arosa Capital Management LP Has Raised by $1.95 Million Its Position; As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Market Valuation Rose, Alpine Investment Management Raised Its Holding

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.46M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.47 million, up from 5.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.94. About 1.75M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.02. About 5.95M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 67,842 shares to 482,158 shares, valued at $10.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keane Group Inc by 343,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.09% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 135,968 shares. 52,264 are owned by Bokf Na. Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Massachusetts Finance Co Ma holds 2.92 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lmr Llp accumulated 0.02% or 17,963 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 14,940 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 162,505 are held by Ameriprise Financial. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc has 22,378 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru accumulated 746 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Nomura Inc owns 103,416 shares. Victory Cap Inc accumulated 0.01% or 117,679 shares. 169,400 were reported by Apg Asset Management Nv.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cabot Oil & Gas: It’s About Time – Seeking Alpha” on October 08, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EnerCom Posts Schedule of Presenters for The Oil & Gas Conference® Aug. 11-14, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “An Investor’s Guide to Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 02, 2018.