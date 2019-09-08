As Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (COG) Share Value Declined, Augustine Asset Management Upped Its Stake by $1.24 Million; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Welch & Forbes Increased Stake by $1.01 Million

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 10,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 624,199 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.19 million, up from 614,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/03/2018 – Fin Planning: JPMorgan to acquire more ETFs: News Scan; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – Q18 RESULTS INCLUDED $505 MILLION (PRETAX) MARK-TO-MARKET GAINS; 31/05/2018 – POLYUS PAO PLZL.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5654 ROUBLES FROM 5472 ROUBLES; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase posts record $8.7bn in first quarter profit; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Benchmark 3NC2 Fxd-to-FRN; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY…; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Kushner, CIM to get $600 mln JPMorgan loan to build Brooklyn residential tower- Bloomberg

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) (COG) by 92.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 47,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 99,869 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 51,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas (Cog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 5.41 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. DELANEY PETER B had bought 9,000 shares worth $173,524 on Tuesday, July 30. $326,723 worth of stock was bought by DINGES DAN O on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (NYSE:MRK) by 8,080 shares to 89,261 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (C) (NYSE:C) by 5,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,413 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Tr Spdr (Gld) (GLD).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 25,028 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $73.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 128,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,431 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).