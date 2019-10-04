As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Market Valuation Declined, Bright Rock Capital Management Has Lifted by $660,000 Its Position; As Industrias Bachoco S A B De Spon (IBA) Stock Price Rose, First Wilshire Securities Management Upped Its Position

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 90.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 63,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45M, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 4.24 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco S A B De Spon (IBA) by 59.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 23,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 61,854 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, up from 38,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Industrias Bachoco S A B De Spon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 20,086 shares traded or 217.06% up from the average. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) has declined 9.39% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.39% the S&P500. Some Historical IBA News: 30/04/2018 – Industrias Bachoco Announces Form 20-F Filing with the SEC; 26/04/2018 – Bachoco Announces Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 Industrias Bachoco 1Q EPS $2.09

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $251.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc by 51,058 shares to 371,030 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lakeland Inds Inc (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 27,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,839 shares, and cut its stake in Asv Hldgs Inc.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. On Tuesday, July 30 DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 9,000 shares. DINGES DAN O bought $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Cap Mngmt owns 4.84 million shares. Moreover, Spears Abacus Advisors has 0.03% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 10,000 shares. Cognios Cap Lc reported 82,360 shares. Amp Investors Ltd accumulated 308,240 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested in 0.01% or 1.58 million shares. Pnc Fincl Grp owns 114,056 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank holds 8,808 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 2.17M shares. Cabot invested in 5.74% or 362,606 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Shufro Rose Communication Lc invested in 1.46% or 653,469 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Montana-based First Interstate Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp has 0.03% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Ellington Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 27,200 shares.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $313.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,000 shares to 29,000 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,000 shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp.