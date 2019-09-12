As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Market Value Declined, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Decreased Its Stake; As Graco (GGG) Stock Value Declined, Aqr Capital Management Upped Stake by $1.69 Million

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 20,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 947,578 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.76M, down from 967,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 9.25M shares traded or 22.80% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 562.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 33,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The hedge fund held 39,813 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, up from 6,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 434,475 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 112 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 134.21 million shares or 0.66% more from 133.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Mondrian Prns Limited accumulated 34,857 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Creative Planning reported 11,495 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group owns 311,137 shares. 9,676 are held by Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation. 7,288 are owned by Hrt Fin Ltd. Spark Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 84,100 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Lc stated it has 7.26 million shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.09% or 208,130 shares. South Dakota Invest Council invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 230,998 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). New York-based Lazard Asset Lc has invested 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Valley National Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 13,948 shares to 7,385 shares, valued at $459,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cgi Inc by 2.72 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,417 shares, and cut its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.04% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 675,397 shares. 252 were accumulated by Tru Of Vermont. Verity Asset Inc has 14,043 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,800 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc reported 1.81M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 766,762 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Limited owns 50,304 shares. Moreover, Stephens Inv Management Lc has 0.53% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 21,200 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 14.15 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The New York-based Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). First Personal Financial Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 28 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Company stated it has 185,743 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 19,712 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Duquesne Family Office Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 395,500 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. 7,500 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares with value of $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J. $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) was bought by DELANEY PETER B.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52 million for 15.84 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.