As Cabot Oil & Gas Com (COG) Shares Declined, Intrepid Capital Management Upped Its Stake; As Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Valuation Declined, Lincluden Management LTD Increased Its Holding

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (COG) by 297.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 319,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 426,855 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14 million, up from 107,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 3.26M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 1.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% . The institutional investor held 11.34M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.74M, up from 10.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.795. About 985,460 shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 20/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT EXPRESSES DISAPPOINTMENT W/ISS REPORT; 04/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT HOLDERS ELECT ALL COMPANY BOARD NOMINEES; 15/03/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Confirms March 2018 Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Cation Capital Files Proxy Circular and Releases Letter to Crescent Point Energy Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY ISSUES STATEMENT TO ADDRESS CATION CAPITAL’S NOMINATION OF 4 CANDIDATES TO CRESCENT POINT’S BOARD; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL RELEASES LETTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CRESCENT POINT ENERGY AND ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR HIGHLY-QUALIFIED, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION TO THE CRESCENT POINT; 03/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Achieves Significant Growth in U.S. Operations and Announces Strategic Land Position in the East Shale Du; 12/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Releases Letter to Shareholders; Warns Cation Will Derail Momentum and Put Shareholders’ Investments at; 09/04/2018 – Crescent Point Board Defends Shareholders From Self-Interested Activist Attack; 07/05/2018 – Cation Capital Comments on Crescent Point Voting Results

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $173,524 activity.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc Com by 18,465 shares to 290,170 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU) by 35,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,381 shares, and cut its stake in Protective Ins Corp Cl B.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Oil & Gas Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Citigroup Inc accumulated 771,968 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cordasco Financial holds 432 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 32,185 shares. Paragon Management Llc stated it has 1,000 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt owns 24,867 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Brown Advisory accumulated 0% or 36,598 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc holds 0.01% or 10,722 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 100,162 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd accumulated 20,450 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 137,215 shares. State Street holds 22.83M shares.

More notable recent Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Crescent Point Energy Trust Units (CPG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Crescent Point Energy Corp.â€™s Stock Is Surging Today – Motley Fool” published on October 25, 2018, Fool.ca published: “Will Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG) Go Bankrupt in 2019? – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 30, 2018. More interesting news about Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Is 2019 the Year That Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG) Will Bounce Back? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Crescent Point Announces Annual General Meeting Details – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) or 433,058 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 427 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 145,337 shares. 1.34 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase & Company. Schroder Mngmt holds 0.01% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) or 1.39 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 119,190 shares stake. Pinebridge LP holds 0% or 3,300 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 5.99M shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 46,704 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 1.51 million shares or 0% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 2.22 million shares. 73,058 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 104,996 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Hbk Limited Partnership accumulated 162,700 shares.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 17,735 shares to 168,006 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) by 576,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).