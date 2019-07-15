As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Hrt Financial Lowered Its Position by $464,984; Arrow Financial Has Lowered Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $1.75 Million

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 17,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,153 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 36,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.71. About 365,818 shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 57.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 9,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,842 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 15,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $210.58. About 556,187 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 26/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management to Host an Update Call Following the FERC’s Recent Policy Announcement Regarding MLPs; 19/04/2018 – Goldman’s Hughes Sees More Options for Corporate Treasurers (Video); 14/05/2018 – In all, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield likely will rise from nearly 3 percent now to 3.6 percent by the end of 2019, Goldman projects; 08/05/2018 – WestRock at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO WORK WITH MUBADALA ON $8B PETROBRAS UNIT BID; 21/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Wellcome Trust jointly bid for Network Rail’s commercial property estate; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 10/04/2018 – Venezuela’s Oil Company Makes $90 Million Bond Payment to Goldman Unit; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management, United Kingdom-based fund reported 212,225 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 0.07% or 3,698 shares in its portfolio. 23,347 are held by Glenmede Company Na. 846,320 are held by Prudential. Community National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Enterprise Services reported 243 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Paragon Management Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Fiduciary Tru has 0.25% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 48,485 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 593,018 shares. Moreover, Windsor Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Elm Ridge Management Ltd Company invested in 1.15% or 8,028 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc reported 0.59% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Nbt National Bank & Trust N A, a New York-based fund reported 8,610 shares. Lomas Limited Com holds 4.48% or 217,495 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Capstone Invest Advisors has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Huntington Bancshares, Centurylink and Goldman Sachs – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Goldman’s 2019 Capital Return Plan Is Good, But Investors Received More From The Bank In 2017 – Forbes” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fed Stress Test: 2019 Capital Plan Results Boost Financial Stocks – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman files for four market cap weighted equity ETFs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91 billion for 10.09 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 46,995 shares to 49,020 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 13,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. COG’s profit will be $143.92M for 17.43 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% negative EPS growth.