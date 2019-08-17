As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stock Value Declined, Holder Shufro Rose & Co Has Trimmed Position; Apis Capital Advisors Has Lowered Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) Position as Stock Value Declined

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 48,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 644,698 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.83M, down from 693,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 4.93 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 52,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 370,547 shares traded or 15.27% up from the average. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.70M for 13.28 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7,250 shares to 21,175 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 8,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Umh Pptys Inc (NYSE:UMH).

