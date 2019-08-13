As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Market Value Declined, Sterling Capital Management Has Raised by $2.47 Million Its Holding; Ack Asset Management Has Boosted Holding in Mixt (MIXT) by $1.15 Billion as Market Valuation Declined

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mixt (MIXT) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 70,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.42% . The hedge fund held 700,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41B, up from 630,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mixt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 60,281 shares traded. MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) has declined 12.26% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MIXT News: 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Net $5.43M; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Ebit $41.1M-$42.7; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY OPERATING PROFIT OF R74 MLN , UP 80% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Correct: MiX Telematics Sees FY19 Adjusted Earnings Per ADS 59.0c-63.2; 09/05/2018 MiX Telematics and Archrock Share “Essential KPls all Fleet Managers Need to Track” on Upcoming NAFA Webinar; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R374 MLN AN INCREASE OF 19.4% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q EPS 1c; 10/05/2018 – MIX TELEMATICS LTD MIXJ.J – FY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE OF R1,435 MLN UP 19% YEAR OVER YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – MiX Telematics 4Q Rev $38.4M

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 201.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 94,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 141,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 47,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 4.01M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 16,094 shares to 137,271 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 39,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,450 shares, and cut its stake in El Paso Electric Co (NYSE:EE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corp Mi holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Intrepid Cap invested 5.36% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Riverhead Management Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Weiss Multi has invested 0.39% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Schroder Invest Group Inc has 5.00 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Arosa Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 275,000 shares. 135,968 are held by Natixis Advsr L P. Fiduciary Tru Company accumulated 0.52% or 742,138 shares. High Pointe Management Ltd Llc owns 0.9% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 25,280 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 14.96M shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc reported 348 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust, Ohio-based fund reported 1,639 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Co holds 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 50,304 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Com reported 14,406 shares. Moreover, Adams Natural Res Fund has 0.5% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 113,400 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $173,524 activity.