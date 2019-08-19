As Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) Stock Value Declined, Timpani Capital Management Increased by $1.04 Million Its Holding; Aapl (AAPL) Position Held by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) by 139.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 9,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 16,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $123.62. About 214,532 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 05/03/2018 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Doubles Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Intention to Distribute at Least 50 Percent of; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 09/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 05/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Release Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 on April 26; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Repatriate Substantial Amount of Approx. $275M in Overseas Cash and Short-Term Investments; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Prior Guidance for FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin Was 50%-52%

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Aapl (AAPL) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 1,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 72,414 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, up from 70,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Aapl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $950.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.35. About 23.47 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – The Big Apple’s dynamism and diverse industry base has helped fuel growth and make it a magnet for entrepreneurs; 14/03/2018 – Spotify Stays Ahead of Apple, but Profits Remain Elusive; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27 event focused on education; 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 31/03/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SEES 3Q REV. $51.5B TO $53.5B, EST. $51.4B; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Holland On Apple Earnings, Buybacks; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Fin Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 375,966 shares stake. Srb owns 4,165 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap has 0.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 103,123 shares. Ssi stated it has 8,890 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs reported 21,600 shares. Washington Commercial Bank has 2.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 81,133 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Co has invested 3.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,883 shares. Leisure Capital holds 18,912 shares or 3.02% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 79,842 shares. 2,983 are owned by Old West Mngmt Limited Co. Cap Ww Invsts accumulated 0.34% or 7.47 million shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs holds 0.76% or 10,087 shares. 46,411 are owned by Carderock Capital Mngmt Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 66,259 were reported by Clarivest Asset Lc. Teton holds 0.07% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) or 6,100 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Co holds 4,510 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication reported 0.01% stake. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 125,333 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Systematic Fin Management Limited Partnership accumulated 1,595 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 22,959 shares. Tributary Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 288,972 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp reported 25 shares. Victory Cap holds 190,108 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Limited Com Delaware holds 738 shares.