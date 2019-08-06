As Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Riverbridge Partners Trimmed Holding; Parsley Energy (PE) Holder Cushing Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.07 Million

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 18.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 56,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 253,580 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, down from 309,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 4.19M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 27,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 195,833 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.93 million, down from 223,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 106,240 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Rev $143M; 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Record Net Income, and Record EPS for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING CCMP TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN 14:34-14:35; 05/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Release Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 on April 26; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development

More notable recent Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Release Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019 After Market Close on August 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Express, Apple, Applied Materials, Best Buy, Crowdstrike, F5 Networks, NetApp, Verizon and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “February 2019 Review and Outlook – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 16.79% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.37 per share. CCMP’s profit will be $46.50M for 17.15 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc. by 294,523 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $84.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Group Adr (RBGLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sensato Ltd Company owns 7,300 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 27 shares. Northern invested in 0.01% or 382,861 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 6,579 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Teton Advsr reported 6,100 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0% or 44 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.06% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). M&T National Bank has invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Citigroup stated it has 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). 2,658 are held by Millennium Management. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 26,693 shares. Earnest Llc reported 1.19 million shares. Int Group Incorporated Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 444,226 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $56.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 512,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooperman Leon G stated it has 2.23% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 39,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Elk Creek Prns Limited Co reported 109,322 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 20,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 35,255 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 319 shares. Paloma Prtn Management Communications reported 125,018 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Shell Asset Mgmt Co, Netherlands-based fund reported 11,693 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 6.81M shares. Moreover, Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 1.17 million were accumulated by Ameriprise Finance. Strs Ohio invested in 2,857 shares or 0% of the stock. Fjarde Ap holds 0.02% or 62,703 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 418,398 shares or 0.02% of the stock.