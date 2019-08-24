As Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Ranger Investment Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $6.18 Million; Blackrock Lifted Stake in American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) as Stock Rose

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 42,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% . The institutional investor held 5.61 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400.34 million, up from 5.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in American Sts Wtr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $87.94. About 198,475 shares traded. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 29.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – CO MAY ELECT TO INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENT BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50 MLN; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023; 08/03/2018 AMERICAN STATES WATER CO AWR.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $42; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $94.7 MLN VS $98.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q Rev $94.7M

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) by 28.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 55,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 140,550 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.74 million, down from 196,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $119.26. About 154,564 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corp and Fujimi Inc Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 05/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Release Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 on April 26; 09/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in America’s Car (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 15,240 shares to 67,740 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 72,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Goosehead Insurance Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Mondrian Inv Prtnrs Ltd invested in 0.14% or 39,442 shares. 3,169 were reported by Riverhead Limited Co. Toth Financial Advisory invested 0.1% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated holds 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) or 1,980 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Intrust Retail Bank Na reported 3,241 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 28,890 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability reported 77,517 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 16,113 are owned by Timpani Management Ltd. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 114,586 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amer Century has invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). 19,660 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Oberweis Asset invested in 1.17% or 51,960 shares.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Par Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR) by 14,111 shares to 732,810 shares, valued at $17.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 8,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.43M shares, and cut its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold AWR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 26.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.01% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,200 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 1,400 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 28,074 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial has 0% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 12,274 shares. Murphy Cap, New Jersey-based fund reported 11,950 shares. Mercer Advisers reported 0.05% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Com has 0.01% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Amer National Tx owns 33,000 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 595 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 9,089 shares. Blackrock has 5.61M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 4,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset One Com reported 41,011 shares.

