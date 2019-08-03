As Cabot Microelectronics Co (CCMP) Shares Declined, Timessquare Capital Management Raised Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Raised by Beach Investment Management Llc

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co (CCMP) by 14.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 38,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 309,903 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.70 million, up from 271,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $116.09. About 221,147 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICRO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 40C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 22C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCMP); 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING CCMP TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN 14:34-14:35; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Prior Guidance for FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin Was 50%-52%; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q EPS $1.14; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Expects FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin 51%-53%

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 13,550 shares to 16,420 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

