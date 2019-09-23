As Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Stock Value Declined, Phocas Financial Increased Holding by $230.07 Billion; Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Trimmed Its Position in Intelligent Sys New (INS) as Stock Value Rose

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc decreased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold 27,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 273,193 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87M, down from 301,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $451.14M market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500.

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) by 138.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 20,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 35,961 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $395.86 billion, up from 15,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $145.11. About 550,193 shares traded or 169.44% up from the average. Cabot Micrclectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Adj EPS $1.19; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 30/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 7; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Rev $143M; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc, which manages about $156.23 million and $148.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,823 shares to 17,299 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $59000.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerstate Banks Inc (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 57,794 shares to 534,068 shares, valued at $1229.96B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 45,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,225 shares, and cut its stake in Hb Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 0.18% more from 26.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bank reported 5,471 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Cabot Micrclectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Moreover, First Trust Advsr LP has 0.01% invested in Cabot Micrclectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). State Street holds 0.01% or 825,725 shares. Moreover, Com Of Vermont has 0% invested in Cabot Micrclectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 113 shares. 11,270 are held by Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Com. Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 3,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 569,700 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Micrclectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 21,577 shares. Narwhal Management reported 49,168 shares stake. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.24% or 6,142 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs Inc has 0.1% invested in Cabot Micrclectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Sit Invest Assocs stated it has 0.08% in Cabot Micrclectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Psagot Inv House reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cabot Micrclectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP).

