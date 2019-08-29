As Cabot Corp. (CBT) Stock Price Declined, Snyder Capital Management LP Increased Its Position by $960,179; Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Position Raised by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cabot Corp. (CBT) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 23,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.80 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Cabot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 318,622 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 13/03/2018 – Cabot Corp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 20; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS- UNDER AGREEMENT, CABOT HAS EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO ME(2)C’S EXTENSIVE PATENTED TECHNOLOGIES FOR DEVELOPING MARKETS ACROSS EUROPE; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Hosts Investor Day Today, May 24, 2018 in New York City; 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018; 07/05/2018 – CABOT – EXPECT HIGHER SEASONAL VOLUMES AND LOWER VARIABLE COSTS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS SEGMENT

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc bought 276,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 6.04M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.37 million, up from 5.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.77. About 5.02M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q EPS 97C; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS 97c; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MLN AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL – PRESENTATION; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO ENSURE REGISTERED REPRESENTATIVES OBTAINED & ASSESSED ACCURATE DATA CONCERNING RECOMMENDED VA EXCHANGES; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – DEAL FOR VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $4.7 BLN; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD COULD SHUT 40-50 BRANCHES IN MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 02/04/2018 – GreenSky is Also Considering Another Private Share Sale Instead of a Listing; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teledyne Inc. (NYSE:TDY) by 18,002 shares to 237,766 shares, valued at $56.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 39,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,155 shares, and cut its stake in Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN).

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $762.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cliffs Inc. by 49,704 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $16.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.