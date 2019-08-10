As Cabot (CBT) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Cabot-Wellington Cut Stake by $5.05 Million; Red Hat (RHT) Holder Harvest Management Lowered Position as Stock Were Volatile

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.95% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $38.21. About 459,456 shares traded or 26.67% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 24/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Hosts Investor Day Today, May 24, 2018 in New York City; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 09/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Inv Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0.27% or 26,465 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Management Limited Co has invested 0.21% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 33,723 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Tompkins Financial Corp holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First National Trust invested in 13,239 shares or 0.24% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 202,896 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ironsides Asset Limited Liability Corporation, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,460 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 10,334 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 2.35% or 103,307 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 11.52M shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.07% or 82,307 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Wetherby Asset Inc owns 3,856 shares. Cleararc owns 0.15% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 4,276 shares.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57 million and $146.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 216,179 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 13,701 shares. 16,668 are held by Schroder Invest Mngmt Group Inc. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Stanley owns 24,587 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 15,776 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 109,458 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Credit Suisse Ag owns 66,412 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 90,261 are held by Citadel Advisors Lc. Fort Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 192,854 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 157,619 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corp stated it has 1.57M shares. 10,548 are owned by Fifth Third Bank.