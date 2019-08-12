As Cabot (CBT) Share Value Declined, Magnetar Financial Boosted Holding by $374,494; South State Has Increased Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) Holding by $490,759

South State Corp increased its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 11,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 195,617 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55M, up from 184,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Bp Plc Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 2.81M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS; 10/04/2018 – Energy Voice: Breaking: BP sanctions two new North Sea developments – #OOTT $BP @BP_plc; 10/04/2018 – BP: OIL PLAYS IMPORTANT PART OF FUTURE IN MOST SCENARIOS; 05/04/2018 – BP at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 18/04/2018 – EVERSTONE GROUP, LIGHTSOURCE BP TO FORM 50:50 JV TO MANAGE FUNDS TARGETING CONTRACTED POWER, DISTRIBUTION INFRASTRUCTURE, ENERGY SERVICES IN INDIA; 09/04/2018 – BP SAYS GHAZEER DEVELOPMENT TO BRING KHAZZAN PRODUCTION TO AN ESTIMATED 1.5 BCF/D GAS; 20/03/2018 – SUSAN DIO NAMED CHAIRMAN & PRESIDENT OF BP AMERICA; 05/04/2018 – BP sees 5-10 pct of global earnings from India; 21/05/2018 – BP latest to ink LNG supply deal with Venture Global; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 174.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 9,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 14,383 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, up from 5,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.25. About 78,992 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Cordeiro To Retire And Appoints Erica McLaughlin As Chief Financial Officer; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar; 23/04/2018 – CABOT CORP – CORDEIRO WILL REMAIN WITH CABOT IN ADVISORY CAPACITY THROUGH END OF YEAR TO ASSIST IN A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 23/04/2018 – CABOT: CFO EDUARDO CORDEIRO TO RETIRE, NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN; 24/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Hosts Investor Day Today, May 24, 2018 in New York City; 26/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Receives Responsible Care RC14001® Certification in Tianjin, China; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,756 shares to 81,136 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,017 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 99,305 shares to 985,189 shares, valued at $42.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,062 shares, and cut its stake in Motus Gi Hldgs Inc.