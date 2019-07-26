As Cabot (CBT) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Cabot-Wellington Has Lowered Its Position by $5.05 Million; Alps Advisors Upped Cbs (CBS) Holding by $345,027 as Share Value Declined

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp (CBS) by 34.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 7,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,647 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 21,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 1.77 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 03/04/2018 – CBS, Viacom merger talks hit roadblock over who will be Moonves’ second-in-command; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: All of Sinclair’s ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC Affiliated Stations Removed From Sony’s PlayStation Vue Platform; 10/05/2018 – CBS New York: JUST IN: The NYPD says two officers that handled the call have been placed on modified duty. Sources tell CBS2; 10/04/2018 – CBS faces trademark lawsuit over Desilu name; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as head of CBS if the Viacom merger falls through; 17/05/2018 – CBS Puts on a Happy Face for Ad Buyers Amid Off-Stage Tensions; 14/05/2018 – CBS and the CBS Special Committee File Lawsuit to Protect and Give Voting Power to Stockholders; 25/05/2018 – CBS New York: Sources tell CBS2 Harvey Weinstein will soon face criminal charges and will turn himself in to police sometime

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.09. About 253,908 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 27.49% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 23/04/2018 – CABOT NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN AS CFO; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – ANTICIPATE THAT REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS WILL CONTINUE ITS “ROBUST” PERFORMANCE FOR BALANCE OF YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Announces European Licensing Agreement with Cabot Corporation; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Loss/Shr $2.80; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Cordeiro to Retire and Appoints Erica McLaughlin as Chief Financial; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 23/04/2018 – CABOT REPORTS CFO EDUARDO CORDEIRO TO RETIRE & NAMES ERICA MCLA

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Investors Should Have An Eye For CBS – Seeking Alpha" on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Investors Who Bought CBS (NYSE:CBS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 13% – Yahoo Finance" published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What Kind Of Shareholders Own CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)? – Yahoo Finance" on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: "Report: Millions left without CBS programming amid battle with AT&T – Dallas Business Journal" published on July 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com's news article titled: "Disney Stock Has Runway, but Not in the Short-Term – Investorplace.com" with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 72,584 shares to 693,815 shares, valued at $48.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP) by 272,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "8 Dividend Stocks With Growth on the Horizon – Investorplace.com" on January 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Main Street Capital's Q2 2019 Projected NII And NAV (Includes Current Recommendation And Price Target) – Seeking Alpha" published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cabot Corporation (CBT) – Yahoo Finance" on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Earnings Scheduled For February 4, 2019 – Benzinga" published on February 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Cabot: Slumbering Graphene Product Producer – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Analysts await Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. CBT’s profit will be $58.47 million for 11.52 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.01% EPS growth.