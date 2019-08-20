As Cabot (CBT) Market Value Declined, Kennedy Capital Management Has Lowered by $3.27 Million Its Holding; Wolverine Asset Management Increases Stake in Infinera (Put) (INFN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cabot Corporation (CBT) by 46.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 79,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 91,197 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 170,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cabot Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $38.29. About 137,088 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 17/04/2018 – Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Announces European Licensing Agreement with Cabot Corporation; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP – ENTERED INTO A MULTI-YEAR EUROPEAN LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH CABOT CORPORATION; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 23/04/2018 – CABOT REPORTS CFO EDUARDO CORDEIRO TO RETIRE & NAMES ERICA MCLA; 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment System; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04, EST. 99C; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Loss/Shr $2.80; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 23/04/2018 – CABOT NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN AS CFO

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Infinera Corporation (Put) (INFN) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 155,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 370,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 214,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Infinera Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.845. About 947,411 shares traded. Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) has declined 53.55% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INFN News: 09/05/2018 – INFINERA SEES 2Q REVENUE $203M TO $213M; 22/03/2018 – Infinera Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – lnfinera to Host Investor Briefing at OFC 2018; 13/03/2018 – Infinera Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 19/04/2018 – DJ Infinera Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INFN); 19/03/2018 – INFINERA CORP INFN.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 05/03/2018 Infinera to Host Investor Briefing at OFC 2018; 09/05/2018 – INFINERA SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS PER SHR 5C +/- 2C; 09/05/2018 – Infinera 1Q Rev $202.7M; 09/05/2018 – Infinera Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Loss 5c Plus or Minus 2 Cents

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 86,094 are owned by Legal & General Group Pcl. New York-based M&T Bancshares Corp has invested 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 77,480 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc invested in 0.11% or 18,710 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Moreover, Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 372,132 shares. 9,786 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. American Grp has invested 0.02% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). First Citizens Commercial Bank And Trust Company has invested 0.03% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Dubuque Retail Bank Com owns 0% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 27 shares. Moreover, Tru Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT).

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Cabot Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CBT) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cabot Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$45.80, Is Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cabot Corporation (CBT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 44,803 shares to 488,462 shares, valued at $19.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 27,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Materials Inc Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold INFN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 0.97% more from 144.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited accumulated 131,047 shares or 0% of the stock. 28,361 are owned by Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 16,585 shares. Basso Cap Management LP has invested 0.05% in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) for 210,773 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 130,200 shares. 824,300 are owned by Paradigm Capital New York. 5.97M are held by Fisher Asset Limited. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN). Teton Advsrs Inc invested in 0.11% or 262,900 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank, a New York-based fund reported 21,103 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) or 725,709 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 0% in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN). Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 264 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 51,610 shares.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (Put) (NYSE:GG) by 49,000 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) by 115,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,500 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Ppty.