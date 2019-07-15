As Cabot (CBT) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Cabot-Wellington Has Cut Its Holding by $5.05 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Garde Capital Decreased Its Position as Stock Rose

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.79. About 389,360 shares traded or 9.90% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 27.49% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 17/04/2018 – CABOT CORP – COMPLETED TWO EXPANSION PROJECTS THAT WILL EXTEND ITS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT IN BLACK MASTERBATCH AND COMPOUNDS; 16/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Introduces Activated Carbons Optimized for Catalyst Support Applications at ACHEMA 2018; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP QTRLY NET SALES $818 MLN VS $678 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 07/05/2018 – CABOT – EXPECT HIGHER SEASONAL VOLUMES AND LOWER VARIABLE COSTS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 27/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Celebrates 30 Years of Success and Development in China

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 75.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 21,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,899 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $408,000, down from 28,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $57.58. About 10.00 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62 million and $579.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 21,483 shares to 779,761 shares, valued at $41.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 7,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.00 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Insight 2811 owns 13,509 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 6,915 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 0.24% or 41,501 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 2.84M shares. 5,672 are owned by Bouchey Finance Grp Inc Ltd. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 272,551 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Federated Investors Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12.16M shares. Kingfisher Limited Com owns 1.39% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 36,581 shares. Kopp Invest Limited Company has 0.64% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Clean Yield Gru stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 5.60 million shares. Old Republic stated it has 3.93% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Biondo Ltd Liability Com holds 1.35% or 91,016 shares in its portfolio. Architects Inc holds 7,970 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives accumulated 31,258 shares.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57M and $146.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Ltd Company reported 91,840 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has 0.14% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 228,847 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Texas-based United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 10,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). 7,300 were accumulated by Menta Llc. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.09% stake. 257,108 are owned by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 10 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl has 245,479 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. M&T Bancorporation owns 23,885 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 0.01% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 1.02M shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 153,808 shares. Fund Management Sa owns 69,400 shares.

Analysts await Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. CBT’s profit will be $58.46 million for 11.45 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.01% EPS growth.

