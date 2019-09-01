As Cabot (CBT) Market Valuation Declined, Cabot-Wellington Decreased Position by $5.05 Million; Rk Capital Management Has Cut Its Rogers (ROG) Stake by $1.90 Million

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 209,646 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 17/04/2018 – CABOT CORP – COMPLETED TWO EXPANSION PROJECTS THAT WILL EXTEND ITS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT IN BLACK MASTERBATCH AND COMPOUNDS; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar; 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS- UNDER AGREEMENT, CABOT HAS EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO ME(2)C’S EXTENSIVE PATENTED TECHNOLOGIES FOR DEVELOPING MARKETS ACROSS EUROPE; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS, EBIT LOWER IN QTR THAN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER DUE TO LOWER VOLUMES AND PRICING IN MERCURY REMOVAL PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 23/04/2018 – CABOT: CFO EDUARDO CORDEIRO TO RETIRE, NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN; 26/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Receives Responsible Care RC14001® Certification in Tianjin, China; 17/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Expands Specialty Compounds Business Globally; 23/04/2018 – CABOT REPORTS CFO EDUARDO CORDEIRO TO RETIRE & NAMES ERICA MCLA

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 25.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 46,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $132.42. About 119,442 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42

More important recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rogers Corporation (ROG)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Rogers Corp (ROG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) 27% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability stated it has 9,866 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 12,520 shares. Loomis Sayles LP reported 34,730 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 6,328 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 8,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corp De invested in 29,763 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Sterling Capital Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 17,017 shares. 1,524 were reported by Ameritas Inv Prtn. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). California-based Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Castleark Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Mutual Of America Mgmt owns 20,592 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring State Bank reported 400 shares.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 77,800 shares to 243,200 shares, valued at $12.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 67,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX).

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cabot Corporation (CBT) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cabot Corporation (CBT) CEO Sean Keohane on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At Cabot Corporation’s (NYSE:CBT) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on Cabot Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.