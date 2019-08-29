As C V S Health (CVS) Stock Declined, Addison Capital Company Has Raised Holding; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holder Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Decreased Position by $300,960

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 39,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, down from 41,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $202.86. About 312,868 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in C V S Health Corporation (CVS) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,146 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 19,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in C V S Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 7.76M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AMD, CVS And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 28 – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James Reiterates Strong Buy Rating on CVS Health (CVS) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 13,809 were reported by Savings Bank Of Hawaii. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 20,971 shares. Canal Insurance Co reported 2.75% stake. Regent Investment Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Intact Inv Mgmt Inc invested 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 42,053 shares. Palouse Management holds 1.71% or 82,495 shares in its portfolio. M&R Mgmt reported 1.59% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 176,277 shares. Farmers And Merchants Incorporated invested 1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hayek Kallen Management reported 12,750 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2.49M shares. Meridian Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.42% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 13,260 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc accumulated 0.66% or 243,592 shares.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $131.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell & Co has 1,150 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 1,380 shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Llc owns 4,786 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 640,069 shares. Schroder Gp holds 0% or 5,209 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Gru Lc has 0.08% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 2,200 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va owns 39,900 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Capital Rech Global reported 336,549 shares stake. 1,442 are owned by Canandaigua Commercial Bank And Trust Communication. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability holds 153,342 shares. 1,300 were accumulated by Wagner Bowman Mgmt. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Sei Invs Co owns 35,245 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 15 shares.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Donaldson (DCI) Displays Bright Prospects, Risks Remain – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 319% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Zebra Technologies Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ZBRA) ROE Of 31% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How The Pieces Add Up: JKG Targets $215 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77M and $331.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,650 shares to 68,608 shares, valued at $13.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.