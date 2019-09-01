As C V S Health (CVS) Market Value Declined, Holder Addison Capital Company Has Boosted Its Stake; Kennedy Capital Management Lowered Holding in Wabash National (WNC) by $2.55 Million as Share Price Rose

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wabash National Corporation (WNC) by 19.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 196,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.60% . The institutional investor held 791,560 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73M, down from 987,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wabash National Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $722.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.64. About 186,929 shares traded. Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has declined 16.77% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WNC News: 22/05/2018 – WNC Completes Renovation and New Construction of 73-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Northern Louisiana; 03/04/2018 – WNC Closes $135 Million Institutional LIHTC Fund; 19/04/2018 – Wabash National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Wabash Selects Mimosa’s Fiber-Fast Wireless Solutions to Deliver Ultra-Broadband Services; 17/05/2018 – Wabash National Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl Sees FY EPS $2.01-EPS $2.13; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl 1Q EPS 35c; 24/04/2018 – Jenny Netzer Joins WNC’s Board of Advisors; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl 1Q Net $21.3M

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in C V S Health Corporation (CVS) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,146 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 19,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in C V S Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.03 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Llc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 369,252 shares. Bourgeon Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 75,454 shares. Adams Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rench Wealth has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cohen & Steers reported 111,248 shares stake. Moreover, Washington has 0.62% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 199,974 shares. 176,760 are owned by Sit Assocs. Cadence Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Credit Agricole S A holds 47,073 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Verity And Verity Limited Liability Company reported 1.54% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 0.19% or 29.28 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 14,489 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.33% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Incorporated owns 5.40 million shares.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $131.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market News: Gold Soars Above $1,500; CVS Looks Healthy – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, CAH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Stock Isnâ€™t in as Much Trouble as You Might Think – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Corp.: How Unfair – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) by 4,046 shares to 34,015 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oceanfirst Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 128,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivo Corp.

More notable recent Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabash National Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why PNC Financial Services Group, Wabash National, and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wabash National: A Strong Start To The Year And Positioned For An Even Stronger Finish – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wabash National Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.