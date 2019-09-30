As C V S Caremark Corp. (CVS) Market Value Declined, Foster & Motley Lowered Position by $444,204; Rpc Common (RES) Holder Gamco Investors Et Al Trimmed Its Holding by $660,800

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in C V S Caremark Corp. (CVS) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 8,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,561 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, down from 51,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in C V S Caremark Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.94 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Rpc Inc. Common (RES) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 94,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The hedge fund held 2.30M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.55 million, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Rpc Inc. Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 2.12 million shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Net $52.1M; 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 29/03/2018 – RPC Expects FY18 Revenue Significantly Ahead of Prior Year; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Rev $436.3M; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys New 1.5% Position in RPC; 29/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC RPC.L – REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO HAVE GROWN SIGNIFICANTLY VERSUS LAST YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES); 09/05/2018 – RPC Strategies Welcomes Political Strategists to Team

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $713.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 5,248 shares to 34,484 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Intermediate Muni Bond Strgy Etf (MUNI) by 10,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Barclays Cap Interm Term Corp Bond Etf (ITR).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 89.47% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.19 per share. RES’s profit will be $4.29M for 67.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RPC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

