As C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Stock Rose, Wedgewood Partners Upped Holding; Lyons Wealth Management Has Cut Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Position by $901,559 as Stock Rose

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22 million, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 639,419 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.15M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate National Bank & Trust invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Davis R M reported 2,829 shares. The New York-based Asset Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Federated Investors Pa owns 100,387 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Sabal Trust accumulated 293,343 shares or 2.71% of the stock. Personal Cap Advisors accumulated 338,377 shares or 0.39% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 2.89 million shares. North Star Management owns 15,700 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Stadion Money Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 9,759 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aull & Monroe Investment Management holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 24,762 shares. 36,240 are held by Alphamark Llc. First Personal Fincl Services stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Stevens Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 21,584 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.49 million for 25.95 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55 million and $35.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 59,711 shares to 63,833 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,985 activity.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 134,956 shares to 630,014 shares, valued at $105.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 135,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,859 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Comp (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 14,103 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Ins Communication owns 4,505 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd reported 54,651 shares. Virtu Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Cwm Limited holds 222,999 shares. Stephens Investment Mgmt Gp Lc holds 0.04% or 23,460 shares. 25,460 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). The Ohio-based Victory Cap has invested 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Wedgewood Ptnrs stated it has 4.18% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Westpac Bk has invested 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Strategic Fincl Services Incorporated invested 0.34% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 894,128 shares. Harris LP reported 0.07% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 49,970 shares. Moreover, Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc has 0% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 60 shares.