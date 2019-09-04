As C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Stock Rose, Holder Riverpark Advisors Upped Position; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shareholder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Increased Its Holding by $420,784

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 8,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 56,949 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 48,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $82.6. About 284,624 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 25,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $107.6. About 1.72M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Incorporated reported 271,805 shares. 222,700 were reported by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Com holds 0.22% or 6,423 shares. Private Harbour Inv & Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.43% or 25,655 shares. Perkins Cap Management has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Foster & Motley reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Healthcor Mngmt Lp, New York-based fund reported 1.47M shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Com stated it has 4,830 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Madison Incorporated holds 444,666 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Convergence Investment Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,217 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Reilly Lc holds 287 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ipswich Inv Management owns 3,862 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company owns 0.07% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 117,900 shares. Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has 0.36% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Lakeview Capital Prtn Limited Liability Co has 0.28% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,711 shares to 76,500 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,623 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Reilly Fin Ltd holds 435 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,812 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% or 71,829 shares in its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers invested in 5,350 shares. Invesco Ltd has 680,852 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 167,377 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 194,972 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt reported 55,981 shares. Hartford Mngmt Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Manufacturers Life The holds 144,828 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems has 5,983 shares. 83,532 are owned by Gradient Invests Ltd Liability. Cibc Ww invested 0.02% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

