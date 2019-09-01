As C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Stock Price Rose, Wedgewood Partners Has Raised Its Holding by $3.18 Million; Agilysys (AGYS) Shareholder Mak Capital One Has Trimmed Position by $67.46 Million as Stock Price Rose

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 3.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.87M, down from 5.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $627.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 61,335 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 639,419 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Lp stated it has 5,009 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Raymond James reported 206,910 shares. Speece Thorson Capital Grp holds 1.99% or 83,225 shares. Moreover, Accredited has 1.21% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 68,854 shares. First Eagle Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.45% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Huntington Bancorp has invested 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.75% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 458,604 shares stake. Com Of Vermont has 37 shares. 25,000 are owned by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Creative Planning owns 11,382 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aimz Inv Advisors Lc reported 48,071 shares or 2.87% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk Corp has 0% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). 4,309 are owned by Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability. Fmr Lc has 8.13 million shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,985 activity.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.32M shares to 74,200 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 134,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,014 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Ack Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Hcsf Lc accumulated 9.41% or 630,757 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Company accumulated 67,483 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 49,720 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 60,947 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Investment accumulated 3,360 shares. Parkside Bank And Tru owns 28 shares. Dorsey Wright invested in 398 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 212,618 shares. Granite Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 59,425 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 17,520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru holds 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 57,600 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 271,547 shares. Invesco has 154,176 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 23 insider sales for $10.12 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought $270,490.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.