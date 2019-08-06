As C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Shares Rose, Wedgewood Partners Lifted by $3.18 Million Its Holding; Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Holder Bessemer Group Has Boosted Position

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) by 93.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The institutional investor held 98,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 51,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Advanced Drainage Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.31. About 377,648 shares traded or 52.15% up from the average. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22M, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $81.16. About 2.19M shares traded or 67.94% up from the average. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 328,546 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). 11,502 are owned by Voloridge Mgmt. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 1.88M shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon holds 703,988 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested in 0% or 67,817 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 6,367 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited accumulated 167,766 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 106,147 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Com reported 0.04% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). 16,747 were accumulated by Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co. Signaturefd Ltd holds 1,332 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc reported 0.67% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

More notable recent Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 305,061 shares to 973,478 shares, valued at $160.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iberia Bank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 10,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,902 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Cl A (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: CHRW, IR – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Down 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4,036 shares to 210,774 shares, valued at $73.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 160,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 660,819 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co Forward Split With (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Investments holds 40,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cwm Lc owns 222,999 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 40,535 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co invested in 0.01% or 16,402 shares. Regions Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 5,850 shares. Amalgamated National Bank reported 20,714 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Millennium Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.4% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). 47,963 are held by Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Company reported 33,789 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 775,308 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Moreover, Stevens Capital Limited Partnership has 0.4% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 107,819 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.35% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).