As C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Shares Declined, Lenox Wealth Management Lifted Holding; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Lowered Its Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) Holding by $1.30 Million

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) by 72.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 129,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,436 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 178,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 24,420 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has declined 7.34% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.77% the S&P500.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 8624.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 10,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,644 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, up from 122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $84.9. About 404,002 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 72,831 shares to 612,501 shares, valued at $12.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Taiwan by 821,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Dynamic European Equity Inc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 sales for $603,972 activity. OBRIEN CHRIS had sold 1,100 shares worth $98,307 on Tuesday, February 5. Biesterfeld Robert C Jr bought $99,985 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) on Thursday, May 9. The insider Kass Jordan T sold 1,382 shares worth $125,487. 2,399 shares valued at $214,974 were sold by LEMKE JAMES on Wednesday, February 6.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 Mth T by 7,754 shares to 31 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 65,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Etf (LQD).