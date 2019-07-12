As C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Share Value Declined, Wedgewood Partners Upped Stake by $3.18 Million; As Cummins (CMI) Market Valuation Rose, Parsons Capital Management Increased Its Position by $342,574

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22 million, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $85.28. About 558,732 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 29.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 2,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,498 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 7,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $170.04. About 676,577 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings by 11,126 shares to 44,967 shares, valued at $78.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 153,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 587,002 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $603,972 activity. $214,974 worth of stock was sold by LEMKE JAMES on Wednesday, February 6. Freeman Angela K. had sold 2,914 shares worth $265,189 on Thursday, February 14. 1,382 shares were sold by Kass Jordan T, worth $125,487 on Wednesday, February 6. $98,307 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) was sold by OBRIEN CHRIS.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $769,399 activity. $675,000 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by Freeland Richard Joseph on Friday, January 18. The insider HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $63,499.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.