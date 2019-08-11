As C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Share Price Rose, Holder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position; Holder Brandywine Global Investment Management Upped Leggett & Platt (LEG) Stake

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 9,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 104,062 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 94,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 886,391 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 33,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 648,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.37 million, up from 614,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $84.48. About 1.58M shares traded or 21.70% up from the average. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $165,204 activity. Freeman Angela K. sold $265,189 worth of stock.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 25,867 shares to 529,015 shares, valued at $24.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 9,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,195 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aimz Investment Advisors Limited Com owns 2.87% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 48,071 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Corp has 0% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested 0.02% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Valley National Advisers reported 45 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Personal Cap Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Private Harbour Inv Mgmt & Counsel Ltd Liability reported 16,164 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.35% or 51,157 shares. Perkins Cap Management Inc reported 0.16% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.04% or 231,329 shares. Tobam accumulated 12,085 shares. Mirador Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.14% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 3,000 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 23,962 shares. Maine-based Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp has invested 0.04% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Principal Fin Inc reported 210,493 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 212,031 shares. Commercial Bank stated it has 264,658 shares. Amica Retiree Med reported 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Sterling Limited Liability Co invested in 16,847 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Limited Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 998 shares. 39,481 are held by British Columbia Management. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,215 shares. Creative Planning owns 13,665 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bowen Hanes Company Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 5,216 shares. Andra Ap reported 121,800 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt invested in 9,375 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mufg Americas Corporation accumulated 25,666 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Lc has invested 0.1% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) invested 0.02% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 357 shares to 12,495 shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 65,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,364 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $444,544 activity.

