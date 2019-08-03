As C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Market Value Rose, Victory Capital Management Raised Position; Splunk (SPLK) Holder Peconic Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $5.70 Million

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 88.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 46,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.36% or $8.59 during the last trading session, reaching $126.47. About 2.81M shares traded or 64.00% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 15.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 6,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 47,450 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, up from 40,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $81.66. About 1.17 million shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Splunk (SPLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BREW, WMT, SPLK – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Splunk (SPLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Lures Investors With Azure Kinect & Partner Updates – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Commit To Purchase Splunk At $80, Earn 7.5% Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGLT) by 150,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $17.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce And holds 0.06% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 5,992 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 66,137 shares stake. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd holds 56,733 shares. Hartline Corp reported 21,183 shares. Stephens Inv Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.09% or 34,321 shares. Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm holds 0.1% or 3,430 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc has 17,081 shares. Partner Fund Management LP accumulated 90,080 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 6,467 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 179,214 shares. Dana Inv Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.24% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research Inc has 0.03% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). First Mercantile Trust reported 0.05% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Asset Management One Ltd invested in 0.25% or 364,105 shares.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 21,790 shares to 350,943 shares, valued at $76.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caleres Inc by 48,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31M shares, and cut its stake in Transunion.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 insider sales for $603,972 activity. Freeman Angela K. sold $265,189 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) on Thursday, February 14. $99,985 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) was bought by Biesterfeld Robert C Jr. Shares for $125,487 were sold by Kass Jordan T. Another trade for 2,399 shares valued at $214,974 was sold by LEMKE JAMES.

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Mark – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Brink’s Company (BCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trinity (TRN) Slips to 52-Week Low: What’s Ailing the Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CHRW, BAC, AMG – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners has invested 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Private Advisor Gp Limited invested in 3,312 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Gw Henssler And Associates Limited has 1.29% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 161,722 shares. Baillie Gifford And has invested 0.07% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Cls Ltd Liability Company accumulated 653 shares. Regions Financial has 5,850 shares. Cahill Fin Advisors holds 0.95% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 26,117 shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated has invested 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 5,172 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd owns 0% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 200 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). 95,677 are held by Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 25,700 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.22% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough & has 0.28% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 22,917 shares.