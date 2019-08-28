As C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Market Value Rose, Riverpark Advisors Has Boosted by $735,300 Its Stake; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Suvretta Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $5.21 Million

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 8,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 56,949 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 48,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $83.26. About 311,483 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 18,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 283,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.27 million, down from 301,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $254.52. About 747,444 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.17 million shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $542.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 1.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.15 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 7,200 shares. Sg Americas Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 33,066 shares. 49,190 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 331 shares. Bath Savings Tru Com has invested 0.07% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Kentucky Retirement accumulated 0.05% or 5,983 shares. 16,755 were accumulated by Roberts Glore & Co Il. Pzena Management Ltd Llc invested in 6,638 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 20,166 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trust Of Vermont reported 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). New York-based Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.35% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Stephens Ar owns 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 31,703 shares.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 15,250 shares to 72,665 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 33,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,064 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).