As C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Market Valuation Rose, Wedgewood Partners Has Lifted by $3.18 Million Its Stake; Oberweis Asset Management Increases Position in Caredx (CDNA)

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22 million, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 1.27 million shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caredx Inc. (CDNA) by 300.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 156,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 209,210 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 52,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caredx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 467,956 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Alibaba Opens Its Platform To B2B Sellers In U.S. – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage Of Six Transports – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Dorman Products, and Veoneer Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 300 shares. Asset Mgmt owns 3,744 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Lc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 46,000 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 518,329 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.02% or 37,589 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Toth Advisory has 0.01% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.4% or 107,819 shares. 10,671 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Allied Advisory Incorporated invested 0.24% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Aimz Advsrs Lc reported 2.87% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). The California-based Neumann Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 1.28% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 45,215 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 28,307 shares. Art Advisors holds 0.23% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 44,858 shares.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 134,956 shares to 630,014 shares, valued at $105.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 306,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,496 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,985 activity.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 8,500 shares to 14,140 shares, valued at $680,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 79,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,500 shares, and cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Capital Mngmt Co Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 65,496 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Com owns 2.22 million shares. Art Advisors has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Aqr Management Lc stated it has 376,884 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 49,000 shares. Teton invested in 14,000 shares. Bamco New York stated it has 360,492 shares. Victory Mgmt reported 1,010 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management invested in 90,500 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Bogle Invest Limited Partnership De reported 0.02% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 240,120 shares. Osterweis Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.24% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 120,290 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).