As C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Market Valuation Rose, Wedgewood Partners Has Increased Position; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Regents Of The University Of California Increased Its Stake by $922,220

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22 million, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 639,419 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,470 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 17,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 410,073 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.46% or 46,000 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 0.01% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Gateway Inv Advisers reported 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 235,554 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alps Advisors owns 4,540 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 63,724 shares. Johnson Financial Group holds 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 65 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0.1% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Citadel Advsr holds 554,491 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com has 0.05% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 378,668 shares. Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Citigroup Inc accumulated 154,255 shares. Northern Trust holds 2.17M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Ltd has 0.17% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 162,760 shares to 246,651 shares, valued at $35.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 16,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,777 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,985 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alethea Mngmt Limited Company has 1.29% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 30,727 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 19,709 shares. Altfest L J And reported 208,803 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Personal Advisors Corporation invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 777,928 shares. Summit Secs Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 384 were reported by Ironwood Limited Liability Company. Cv Starr & Company stated it has 150,000 shares or 3.9% of all its holdings. The Alabama-based First Savings Bank has invested 0.38% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Camarda Advsr Llc has 2,658 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Westwood Gp owns 22,343 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prio Wealth Lp accumulated 24,168 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Raymond James Services Advsr owns 3.38 million shares. Moreover, Beech Hill Advisors has 0.75% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 20,506 shares. 126,935 are held by Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri.

