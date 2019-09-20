As C & F Finl (CFFI) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bridgeway Capital Management Increased Holding; As Newmont Mining (NEM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Cheviot Value Management Boosted Its Stake

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in C & F Finl Corp (CFFI) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 10,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.91% . The institutional investor held 49,052 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, up from 38,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in C & F Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.67M market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 2,824 shares traded. C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) has declined 12.98% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CFFI News: 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – TO INITIATE PHASE 2 STUDIES WITH GLPG1205 (IPF), ADDITIONAL CF TRIPLE COMBINATION, GLPG1972 (OSTEOARTHRITIS), AND MOR106 (ATOPIC DERMATITIS) LATER IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – C&F Financial Declares Dividend of 34c; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 20/04/2018 – StartEngine and PrimeTrust Announce First Reg CF Crypto Escrow; 17/05/2018 – CELTAXSYS ANNOUNCES LAST PATIENT, LAST VISIT IN LANDMARK CF PHASE 2B LUNG FUNCTION PRESERVATION TRIAL, CLINICAL RESULTS EXPECTED IN JULY; 14/03/2018 – PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS – IS ALSO PLANNING AN ADDITIONAL STUDY OF PTI-428 IN CF SUBJECTS ON SYMDEKO™, WITH INITIAL DATA ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2019; 11/04/2018 – ContraFect to Present CF-301 Data at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID); 21/05/2018 – WINTON EXITED CF, TILE, KORS, GHL, UMPQ IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Celtaxsys Announces Last Patient, Last Visit in Landmark CF Phase 2b Lung Function Preservation Trial, Clinical Results Expecte; 05/04/2018 – Football for Friendship Young Ambassadors Met in Turin to Sign a Certificate on the Awarding of the Nine Values Cup to the Real Madrid CF

Cheviot Value Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc bought 131,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 286,138 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01M, up from 155,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.39. About 3.78 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Mackenzie owns 654,957 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.09% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co has invested 0.22% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.01 million shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Com owns 0.13% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 356,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Llc holds 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 13,477 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 12,645 shares. The Washington-based Washington Cap has invested 2.41% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Aviva Plc invested in 301,549 shares. Creative Planning owns 22,039 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 360 shares. First Trust Advisors LP has 203,798 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zeke Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 19,265 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11 million and $231.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 8,279 shares to 202,306 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “8 Precious Metals Stocks to Mine For – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $7.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc by 40,000 shares to 33,300 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dmc Global Inc by 6,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,600 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold CFFI shares while 14 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 1.16 million shares or 0.22% less from 1.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Finance Services Gp invested in 0% or 600 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 24 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 4,877 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) for 603 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 23,994 shares. Huber Cap Mngmt Limited Co, California-based fund reported 7,847 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 53,857 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Advisors has invested 0% in C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI). Blackrock invested in 164,234 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 8,100 shares. Ameritas, Nebraska-based fund reported 251 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% of its portfolio in C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) for 30,093 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 277 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI). Brinker Capital invested in 0.01% or 5,539 shares.

More notable recent C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “C&F Financial Corporation Announces Management Transition Nasdaq:CFFI – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “C&F Investment Services Announces Name Change to C&F Wealth Management – GlobeNewswire” published on May 11, 2015, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does C&F Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CFFI) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “C&F Financial Corporation Announces New Financial Centers Nasdaq:CFFI – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “C&F Financial Corporation Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 28, 2018.