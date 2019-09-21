As Burlington Stores (Put) (BURL) Share Value Rose, Two Sigma Securities Upped Holding by $477,020; Mutual Of America Capital Management Increases Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (VAC)

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (VAC) by 56.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 53,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The institutional investor held 146,935 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.17 million, up from 93,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $108.23. About 726,733 shares traded or 83.08% up from the average. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 21/05/2018 – Virtua Partners Closes Construction Loan on Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Arizona; 05/03/2018 MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott; 02/04/2018 – Holiday Inn Express and Marriott Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Hotels, According to Temkin Group; 16/04/2018 – Black Sea bank, Bulgaria’s Postbank to fund Sofia’s first Marriott; 15/03/2018 – FRONTFOUR SAYS COMBINATION W/ MARRIOTT WILL MAX VALUE FOR ILG; 20/03/2018 – Interval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 16/05/2018 – The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Honored with the Inaugural Innovation Stars of the Industry Award; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $310 Million-$325 Million; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181315: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation; ILG, Inc; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in lead to clinch merger with ILG

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (Put) (BURL) by 165.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 2,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The hedge fund held 4,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $766,000, up from 1,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $200.08. About 1.28M shares traded or 38.09% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL); 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES BOOSTS YEAR ’18 SALES & ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N FY SHR VIEW $5.32, REV VIEW $6.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold BURL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.54 million shares or 3.49% less from 67.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0% stake. Balyasny Asset has invested 0.6% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 15,295 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp stated it has 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Armistice Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.4% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 224,000 shares. Principal Fincl Grp owns 7,748 shares. Frontier Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.53% or 412,275 shares in its portfolio. First Advsrs Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 82,259 shares. Raymond James has 65,942 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 67,623 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Kames Cap Public Limited holds 609,528 shares or 2.8% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 46,805 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 7,072 shares.

More notable recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Burlington Stores Stock Rockets 17% Higher After Earnings Beat – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Burlington Stores’ CFO steps down – Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Soared An Exciting 518% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Burlington Stores, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 52,497 shares to 8,903 shares, valued at $223,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 30,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,554 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 34.78 million shares or 5.83% less from 36.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Com reported 4,901 shares stake. Raymond James Advsr Inc holds 4,033 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Barclays Public Lc invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Iridian Asset Limited Co Ct accumulated 1.33 million shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Moreover, Frontfour Cap Grp Inc has 19.74% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 254,596 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group holds 0% or 31 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) or 105,859 shares. Fin Serv owns 2 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Lc owns 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 19 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,586 shares stake. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has invested 0.07% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC).

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $7.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3,915 shares to 11,086 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,806 shares, and cut its stake in Enersys Inc. (NYSE:ENS).