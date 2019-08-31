As Burlington Stores (BURL) Valuation Rose, Holder Navellier & Associates Has Trimmed Holding by $1.26 Million; Parnassus Investments Lifted Biogen (BIIB) Stake by $66.08 Million as Shares Rose

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 280,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 630,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.92M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $219.75. About 1.06 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 15.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 8,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The hedge fund held 44,339 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, down from 52,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $202.49. About 1.54M shares traded or 72.01% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL); 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7,317 shares to 76,116 shares, valued at $12.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Bg Staffinginc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ranger Invest Management Ltd Partnership has 17 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 14,108 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 185,381 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research owns 23,245 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 87 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 134,500 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Davenport And Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 2,405 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0.03% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Brookstone Capital has 2,323 shares. 21,043 are owned by Royal London Asset Ltd. 21,139 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability. Raymond James Na accumulated 2,203 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 89,732 shares or 0.01% of the stock. American Century invested 0.37% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

