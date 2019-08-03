As Burlington Stores (BURL) Valuation Rose, British Columbia Investment Management Has Decreased by $711,672 Its Stake; Seabridge Investment Advisors Increased Its Stake in Mohawk Industries (MHK) as Stock Price Declined

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 26.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 4,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 12,453 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 17,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $176.79. About 1.10M shares traded or 16.26% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES QTRLY TOTAL SALES ON A 14 WEEK BASIS INCREASED 14.9% TO $1,937 MLN; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL); 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q EPS $3.47; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 80.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 13,926 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 7,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.38. About 745,323 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $299.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Group Inc. Qvc by 54,388 shares to 924 shares, valued at $15,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Inc. by 14,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,971 shares, and cut its stake in Pentair Inc. (NYSE:PNR).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.00 million activity.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11,305 shares to 33,005 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 71,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.09 million activity. 20,000 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares with value of $3.37 million were sold by Kingsbury Thomas. Another trade for 4,075 shares valued at $713,906 was sold by Hand Fred.

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BURL’s profit will be $76.32M for 38.43 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.73% negative EPS growth.